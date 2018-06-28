‘Big Brother’ Awards First Game-Changing Power for Season 20

Big Brother revealed the secret power that’s up for grabs for its 20th season, and we’re intrigued.

After introducing all 16 house guests to viewers and each other, host Julie Chen emerged in the Big Brother house to announce the first set of challenges for the players.

After announcing the contestants would be split into two groups and compete for a special power, Chen revealed the winner of the first challenges would get the power to save themselves, and seven other players from being eliminated in the first week of the game.

Players Angela Rummans and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams were victorious in the first set of challenges, with both of them competing for the game-changing power in a balancing game.

In the end, Swaggy C won the first competition and was awarded the special power.

“Now all the power is on Swaggy’s hands and I get to decide everybody’s fate,” Swaggy told the camera after the challenge. “This is marvelous.”

After the competition, Chen returned to reveal it would be up to Swaggy C to pick two of the four moving groups who would be safe from the first eviction during week one.

Dang Angela! You had one job, but at least Chris is going to have this target on his back. #BB20 #BigBrother — Marcus (@marcusuntrell) June 28, 2018

Swaggy C is being way to strong of a player right now. Becareful guy #BigBrother @CBSBigBrother — Shay Shay (@sexie_shay) June 28, 2018

Big Brother season 20 will follow the reality TV series’ usual format, airing three episodes a week as is the show’s 20-season long tradition.

The series premiered with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Thursday episode on June 28 from 9-10 p.m. ET and the Sunday broadcast July 1 at 8-9 p.m. ET.

The show will then move to the 9-10 p.m. ET hour starting Wednesday, July 4 for the remainder of its Wednesday broadcasts.

The competition series follows a group of people living together cut off from the outside world in a house outfitted with almost 100 HD cameras (94, to be exact) and more than 100 microphones (113), where they’re under constant, 24/7 surveillance.

On the show, house guests vote weekly to evict one another, with the last remaining contestant receiving the grand prize of $500,000. They also compete in weekly Head of Household competitions to gain control of the house and decide who will be nominated for eviction.