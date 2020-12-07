✖

Former Big Brother contestant Amanda Zuckerman and her husband, Mick Zachman are expecting their second child after Zucherman's difficult IVF journey. The couple broke the news on Nov. 14 during a trip to Walt Disney World. Zuckerman and Zachman are also parents to daughter Madison Rose, who celebrated her second birthday on Dec. 2.

Zachman and Zuckerman posed in front of Cinderella's castle at Magic Kingdom, with Zachman holding a small shirt reading, "brother." Zuckerman held Madison and showed off her baby bump. "Bringing a little more MAGIC to our lives. Baby BOY Zachman, due May 2021," she wrote. Hundreds of fans shared congratulatory messages on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Zuckerman (@amanda_zuckerman)

Two days after sharing the news, Zuckerman shared a few videos she filmed during her "tough" IVF journey. In one clip, she said she gained weight from the hormones and eating. In another video, filmed at 12-weeks pregnant, she said she was dealing with morning sickness. On Nov. 16, Zuckerman shared some happier scenes from her doctor's visits, including one right after she found out she is expecting a boy.

Zuckerman's fans thanked her for sharing the videos and many noted how relateable they found the clips. "Totally relate! We are currently 12 weeks pregnant with our IVF baby girl," one fan wrote. "You sharing is amazing! I never had to go through IVF and I had no idea how hard it was! Omg women are rockstars," another fan wrote. "Thank you so much for sharing your journey," Nicole Anthony, another former Big Brother contestant, wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Zuckerman (@amanda_zuckerman)

Zuckerman, 35, took part in Big Brother 15 and made it to the 77th day of the season. She was famously a villain on the show and had a showmance with co-star McCrae Olson. She and Zachman tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed Madison Rose on Dec. 2, 2018. Madison celebrated her birthday with family over the weekend, and Zuckerman shared some fun photos from the cafe celebration. "Two Wild bday celebration with the fam," she wrote alongside the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Zuckerman (@amanda_zuckerman)

Zuckerman is not the only Big Brother contestant adding to their families. In November, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, who met on the show, welcomed son Adler Madeo Villegas on Nov. 11. They are also parents to daughter Adora, 4. In October, James Rhine, who appeared on two Big Brother seasons, and his wife, Stephany Tornincasa welcomed their first child, son Tristan James.