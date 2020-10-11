✖

James Rhine, who appeared on two seasons of Big Brother including the first-ever All-Stars season in 2006, and his wife Stephany Tornincasa welcomed their first child together on Wednesday. The two first-time parents named their son Tristan James as he weighed in at 18 inches and six pounds and 10 ounces. In March, the 44-year-old announced on Instagram that his wife was pregnant.

The reality television personality had been documenting his wife’s pregnancy ever since revealing their news. In September, he shared photos of their maternity photoshoot, at the time writing, “It’s getting close and we’re beyond excited to welcome our son into this world in about month.” Making the birth even more exciting for the two was that it fell so close to their wedding anniversary, which is on Oct. 6. On that day, he shared some video and photos of their big day two years ago. After she brought new life into the world, Tornincasa posted a photo with her son, “Wow. No words. I’m a mom! I’m besides myself and so in love with my son.”

MY WIFE MADE THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/S7zB4xMlmy — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) October 8, 2020

Rhine’s time on Big Brother saw him join on the sixth season, coming onto the show with his girlfriend at the time, Sarah Hrejsa, as part of a twist. That same season also saw two of the program’s most popular shows, Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina, both of whom made a return on this year’s All-Stars season. Rhine advanced to the Top 7 in his first time around and had set the mark for most vetoes won by a contestant, a record that has since been broken. He then came back the following year before being eliminated and finishing seventh.

2 Year Anniversary so I had to take her someplace expensive... Baby Tristan should be here in the next few hours pic.twitter.com/OMzi6JDrzE — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) October 7, 2020

As for this year’s All-Stars season, the hit CBS show is winding down now with just six houseguests remaining following a triple eviction two weeks ago that quickly flipped the competition upside down. The return of Ridha and Pierzina from Rhine’s season didn’t go all too well for the pair as they were targeted early and cast aside before jury. Big Brother also recently switched up its programming schedule, moving from its traditional Sunday night time slot to Monday at the same time. Wednesday and Thursday remain as is for the series’ other two weekly episodes.