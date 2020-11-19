'Big Brother' Couple Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Welcome Second Child Together

✖

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, who met on the set of Big Brother, have welcomed their second child together. The two, who married in 2012, welcomed Adler Mateo Villegas on Wednesday, Nov. 11. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Adora.

"Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA," Villegas tweeted on Nov. 11. "I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet!" A few days later, the couple revealed Adler's name in an interview with Us Weekly.

Reilly, who won Big Brother Season 13, told the magazine she had a "super hard and scary" labor with Adler and she was on oxygen at one point. "Almost 15 hours he did not want to come out of the womb," Reilly, 36, explained. "Brendon was really supportive and my rock the whole time. He encouraged my breathing and my labor positions and helped me when I didn’t think I could keep going. He was an amazing partner and has been so helpful."

Adora has already been "so helpful" and is "very protective" of her little brother. She and Villegas, 40, have not been sleeping with a newborn in the house but called Adler an "amazing addition" to their family. "We can’t wait to get to know what his personality is going to be like,” she told Us Weekly. “Our hearts couldn’t be more overjoyed and full.”

Reilly and Villegas both competed in Big Brother Season 12 and were brought back the following season. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day 2011 and married in September 2012. They also appeared together on The Amazing Race Season 20 in 2012 and Amazing Race Season 24 in 2014. They have both made several appearances on Big Brother since then. Last year, Reilly and her sister, Elissa, competed on The Amazing Race Season 31. The couple announced they were expecting a second child in May.

"Welcome little baby boy Adler!!!! Our family of 3 has become a happy family of 4," Reilly wrote on Instagram Sunday. "We couldn’t be more excited. This guy has filled our hearts and home with so much joy. Thankful for my hubby [Villegas] who is the best partner and such a strong rock in our family!!! Thankful for my daughter [Adora] who is mommy’s helper and best friend."