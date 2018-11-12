‘Big Brother’ Alum Christmas Abbott’s Ex Demands Paternity Test Amid Custody Request

Christmas Abbot’s ex, Benjamin Bunn, is demanding proof that he is the father of her 1-month-old son, Loyal Atticus. Bunn said the Big Brother star refused to voluntarily submit a genetic marker test, so he’s seeking a paternity test in order to gain joint custody of the newborn.

TMZ reports that Bunn claims Abbott has been keeping the infant from him, raising him in North Carolina even though they had allegedly agreed to raise him together in Florida. Abbott reportedly gave birth to Loyal in North Carolina in October and returned to Florida when she turned herself in following an incident with Bunn’s girlfriend, resulting in Abbott’s arrest last week. She has since reportedly returned to North Carolina.

As previously reported, Abbott was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge last week. According to the arrest report, she turned herself into authorities in Tampa and spent less than an hour in custody, never spending time in a jail cell. She was released on her own recognizance.

The arrest came three months after Abbott, eight months pregnant at the time, allegedly rammed her car repeatedly into Bunn’s girlfriend’s car in the parking lot of a Tampa gym. The Blast reports that Abbott, who finished third on Big Brother‘s 19th season in 2017, caused $10,000 in damages to Samantha Morse’s Honda Civic. In photos of the scene, extensive damage to the rear and front of Morse’s car can be seen.

The Blast also reports that Abbott had allegedly been harassing Morse after she and Bunn dated during Abbott’s pregnancy. A source told the news outlet that Morse and Bunn dated before Bunn dated Abbott and reconnected after he and Abbott split up, which apparently was before Abbott realized she was pregnant.

A source said that Abbott’s “constant bullying” of Morse escalated from “name calling and rudeness” to the car-smashing incident in August.

Bunn previously told Us Weekly that he had learned via social media that Abbott had been induced and that their relationship had recently deteriorated and that they hadn’t been romantically involved since December.

“Unfortunately, I had very little contact with Christmas in the last few months of her pregnancy,” he told the magazine. “However, prior to that, we spent almost every day with each other for six to seven months straight. I went to every doctor’s appointment, accompanied her for travel, moved furniture and did all the things that two caring adults do with and for each other. … I was finally able to reach her a few days before [her] due date. I found out she was being induced through Instagram, and shortly thereafter received an email.”

Abbott posted a message on her Instagram Story last week, tagging various news outlets and writing that she will share her story “when I’m ready.”

“There are lies & truth to every story & I’ll share mine when I’m ready. Until then, I am being proactive with taking care of my responsibilities to have this matter resolved,” she wrote. “I’m focused on providing for Loyal & recovering from a very emotionally challenging pregnancy & difficult delivery. Being a single mother is challenging enough without the world having an opinion on a situation they know nothing about.”