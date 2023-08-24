'Big Brother 25' Episode 9 Reacap: Hisam Shocked at Backdoor Betrayal

Hisam's days in the house have been numbered since his HOH, but finally, he knows it – and ooh, is he mad. We got to see how the backdoor plan went down on Wednesday's BB25 episode and I love that this cast lives for the drama. No "it's just a game, don't worry" here! Let the rage flow through you Hisam – you've still got a shot to flip the vote. Let's get into Big Brother Season 25!

We left off with Felicia putting up Jag and Cameron as pawns at the nomination ceremony in Step 1 of her plan to backdoor HIsam – and literally everyone knows this plan except Hisam. Oh, and Red, who Felicia thought might not be on board with the rest of the house. Red is, like, barely playing, girl. He's slightly miffed when Cameron tells him he'd been left out of the plan and about the Professors, but these two are too busy giving folksy to really concern me strategically.

Speaking of showmances, we've got more of Jared and Blueeeeeeee and Cirie, oh god. I'm just saying, I wasn't the one being scolded for having a showmance, but I could feel her anger through the TV when it comes to Jared bringing extra heat on himself for being part of a duo. Please listen to your mom, Jared.

Meanwhile, Cory is cementing himself as the life of the house – and remember I told you I'm really coming around on him? Never a bad idea to make yourself so fun no one wants to send you home… Is anyone else getting Dr. Will vibes from his diary rooms, too? Not a bad sign for Cory at all.

With that, it's time to pick for the veto competition – and joining Felicia, Jag and Cameron are Izzy, Red and Cory. One more domino falls in Hisam's backdoor plan. I normally could spend a little less time on comps in the TV edit, but no, I could have watched them slip and slide in this goop bringing eggs back and forth all day, what with Felicia flailing around in the slime. Then Cory was losing his pants. Team Cory, it's official.

Jag ends up winning the Veto, which is perfect because obviously he'll take himself off the block and then the door is wide open for Felicia to name Hisam as the replacement. Ok, so Hisam, this is kind of your last shot to save yourself with your alliance – try not to be condescending when Felicia tells you she's considering not just Matt but possibly Blue as a replacement.

That line about "a king" is actually really gonna come back to bite him in the butt because Felicia uses it when Jag uses the Veto to take himself off the block. And then she puts Hisam up!

The dramaaaaa. This season is giving me what I need. But Hisam still has a chance (I guess) to save himself – can he pull it off? Let me know what you think in the comments!