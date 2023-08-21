'Big Brother 25' Episode 8 Recap: New HOH Sets Secret Backdoor Plan in Motion

Big Brother Season 25 is cooking up a backdoor plot - but with a new HOH in charge, will everyone fall in line? Plus, is a new showmance forming?

With Reilly out of the house, the tides have turned against King Hisam – and he has NO idea what awaits him this week with a new Head of Household in power. And that's SNOT a joke. I love the smell of Backdoor butterbeans in the morning! Let's get into Sunday's episode of Big Brother Season 25 in our recap video below!

We pick back up after Reilly's eviction, and we finally get to find out what in the Scary-verse happened to that flip plan to target Cameron instead! While the house did consider saving Reilly basically as a big middle finger to Hisam, Cirie's alliance ultimately decided to go through with his HOH plan when they learned that pretty much everyone in the house was down to take out Hisam this week. They didn't want to show their cards too early, especially not for someone who wasn't even working with them to begin with.

I think that was the right move, even if Reilly's side of the house was pretty devastated by it – and oh NO, I have to watch Matt cry, nevermind! Maybe it was a bad move! I'm sorry, Matt!

With house target numero uno Hisam in a silly little wig, it was time for the "Snot a Winner" HOH competition – which was basically a comp to see who wanted to take out Hisam. Not everyone wants that blood on their hands. I didn't expect this, but Cory is quickly becoming a fav in the house – mark my words, he could win this thing.

Luckily though, my other fav in the house, Miss Felicia, was able to win HOH this week – and come on, tell me you're not happy about this! Also, with this, Felicia became the oldest female Head of Household in Big Brother history – my queen!

But of course, there's a catch from the Humiliverse – Felicia has to get snotted every time she's called by the house for the next 24 hours – but don't worry, she gets to bring a friend. Sorry, Jag.

Now, Felicia's win was big for The Professors – minus Hisam, but he has no idea, this is gonna be a brutal blindside if they pull it off. Felicia's allies suggest using Cameron as a pawn on the block against either Blue or Jag to facilitate this eviction – if it goes wrong, they can just take out Cameron! And Felicia is on board.

And with that, Felicia goes on her goodwill pawn tour – asking Jag and Cameron if they're comfortable acting as pawns to backdoor Hisam. They both agree, but obviously, they're both nervous.

Sunday's episode also had two less game-heavy moments that we've gotta touch on. The first is the budding Blue and Jared showmance – which is making them nervous when it comes to being seen as a pair and is making everyone watching the live feeds nervous when it comes to the stuff Jared's been saying – no spoilers, I'm sure it will come up. Matt also had a great moment with Cirie and Izzy, opening up to them about living with a disability and what it's like for him here in the house with so many conversations happening at once.

With that, it's time for the nomination ceremony, and righhhhhht before Felicia leads this auspicious occasion, she has to get snotted – I love this show. Naming Jag and Cameron as her nominations, she only says that they had court today, thanking everyone for attending. Hisam's still the target and he has NO clue.

But how is everything gonna go down with the veto? Could Hisam ruin their plan with another comp win? We'll have to find out during Wednesday's episode.