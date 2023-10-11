'Big Brother 25' Episode 29 Recap: Zingbot Roasts the House, Backdoor Plans Form

Zingbot is back in the house – but something's different about everyone's favorite insult-dealing robot. And the twist from the Scambleverse may be just as shocking to you as Bowie Jane possibly turning on Cam. ZING! Let's get into Tuesday's Big Brother Episode 29 of Season 25.

We left off Sunday with everyone's favorite pigtail-wearing attorney by day, DJ by night having just put Felicia and Cirie on the block, with her target being the Survivor legend. Despite everyone in the house pitching either a Cory or a Cameron backdoor, she really is gunning for Cirie, and she's not open to the pitches Cory and Cameron are giving her to backdoor each other.

It's starting to raise Cam's suspicions that Bowie Jane is working with America and Cory – which she is – especially after Meme called out the three when she was evicted from the house. It was kind of a shot in the dark from our storage room resident, but Cam's really thinking about it now, and he brings up Bowie and Cory working together to Jag – and Jag decides it's the perfect opportunity to throw Cameron under the bus to Bowie Jane.

With Bowie Jane and Cameron's relationship more fractured than ever, it's time to pick for Veto, and we've got Bowie, Matt, Cirie, Jag, Felicia and America playing this week. This is Cirie's first time playing in the veto ALL season – like does she know where to stand?

It's then that Zingbot 9000 arrives from the Scramble-verse…but wait… Wow, the Scrambleverse really did a number on him – and on OTEV – who returns to us this season as OTEV the Zinging Robot! And thank god it's not playing around. From calling out America for "robbing the cradle" with Cory to making fun of Blue's like whole kitty kitty purr deal, nothing can compare to the full song OTEV composed making fun of Cory. Except maybe Cam's new military title.

Now that everyone's got hurt feelings, OTEV wants them to track down the photos of other BB losers and race back to the top for the Big Brother classic comp. Jag takes home the win easily, meaning the Power of Veto is his – and so is the fate of this week.

With Jag deciding what he wants to do with the Veto, Cam is trying to patch things up with Bowie Jane while throwing Cory even further under the bus, if he's not already lodged up in the wheel well. Bowie doesn't want to get blood on her hands, but Cam tells her this is the only way, while simultaneously begging for his own – second – life in the game.

And with that, we leave off with another veto cliffhanger. Gotta say, Big Brother, I'm not loving the way we're ending these episodes like this lately. We'll see if and how the Veto gets used Thursday as the live eviction goes down.