'Big Brother 25' Episode 28 Recap: Bowie Jane Takes Over as HOH - Who Does She Nominate?

We've entered a whole new world this week on Big Brother and that world is a Bowie Jane HOH! Everyone's favorite DJ may have accidentally won Head of Household, but now that she's in power – who is she going to put up? The life vest is off for this floater – she's gonna have to sink or swim. I can't wait to see what she does – so let's get into episode 28 of BB25.

We pick up after Bowie is crowned our new HOH after both her and Felcia's tiebreaker answers were so wildly off that she won basically by default. But with Meme throwing her name under the bus while exiting the house, Bowie isn't mad at having some power. And neither is anyone else really – not only are they pretty confident they can get her to do what they want – they're pretty much all working with her….kinda…

Well, Cirie and Felicia aren't. There's still some hard feelings there from leaving Bowie out of the Red flip. Cory's a little concerned about what Bowie will do too, despite her being tight with America. But everyone else, they're loving this week! They're just having committee discussions about who Bowie Jane is gonna nominate – you know, whether or not she's in the room.

Everyone's pretty sold on targeting Cory. I mean if you get put on blast at two house events in a row, that's not a surprise. Just the idea of screwing over Cory is actually the only reason Cameron flipped his vote from Felicia to Meme last week. But of course, Cory is NOT on board for being the target, so he's putting out the idea of getting rid of Cameron and Blue next.

And he's kind of convincing Matt and Jag. Well, kind of – Jag wants to keep Cory around as a shield to protect his Minute Men alliance, especially since without his and Matt's votes, Cory and America's options are limited at best. And Cameron has proven his ability to comp out when needed. Maybe it's him who needs to go, Fugitives alliance be damned.

With everyone else making these determinations, let's take it to Bowie Jane – finally, let's see what the HOH wants to do! Bowie trusts Matt and Jag the most of anyone in the house – but their Cameron and Blue pitch isn't striking the right note with her. She says Cameron kept her safe on all three of his HOH reigns, but like come on, no one has been trying to get Bowie Jane out – that could be said of anyone who has been HOH. So who is she going to pick?

When it comes time for the nomination ceremony, Bowie Jane reveals her nominations for the week to be Felicia and Cirie, and she sees Cirie as the bigger threat who needs to go home. And then she exits the wrong way, I love her so much.

Cirie's determined to stay, but I don't know, I feel like she's getting to be pretty over this whole game since Jared left. Matt and Jag think they can still convince Bowie Jane to pull off a Cameron backdoor and Cameron thinks they can convince her to pull off a Cory backdoor – so basically we'll see how the Power of Veto plays out Tuesday.

Also Tuesday we have the return of Zingbot to the house! He's got a lot to work with this season, so we better get some good Zings. Drop YOUR best Zing for these houseguests in the comments and we'll see whose is better!