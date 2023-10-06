'Big Brother 25' Episode 27 Recap: Evicted Houseguest Puts Cory and America on Blast

Big Brother 25 is getting heated as an America vs. Felicia fight leads to a flip in the house - and the evicted houseguest isn't going out without putting in the last word.

There's one thing I love more than a flip in the Big Brother house and that's an explosive eviction – and this week we got both! How lucky are we?! Let's get into Episode 27 of Big Brother 25.

We left off Tuesday with a cliffhanger as to whether Cameron would use the power of veto to backdoor Cory or if he'd stick with the plan – and his Fugitives alliance – to target Felicia. In the end, Cam chose to keep nominations the same, and while Felicia said she didn't expect him to take her down, she at least was happy she got to put Cory on blast a little – because she's got a grander plan in the works.

Now Cory does NOT want Felicia's little "Expose Cory" party to go any further, so he's trying to keep things calm, but that memo was NOT passed on to America. Now Felicia is telling the truth, but America isn't gonna let it go – and I think this was a misstep for America. And Cory agrees.

Cracks are starting to show in other relationships in the house as well. Cirie says Felicia and Meme are basically dead to her after they didn't help save Jared. And Blue has become Cory's enemy number one after Cameron tells him about her throwing his name out for a backdoor. Cory knows Blue must have pitched that to Matt and Jag as well, and being that they didn't tell him, they can't be trusted – although he's telling them nbd, we're good, no need to target me.

But targeting Cory does seem to be the popular next step in the house – it's Felicia's whole pitch to Jag. And it's a good pitch – having Felicia take the shot at Cory and America is pretty tempting, and so is getting rid of Meme, because she's way more of a comp threat than Felicia. If only they could pitch this idea to Cory without him getting suspicious…or maybe he comes up with the same exact idea independently and pitches it to THEM. Cory's also looking to sever Blue's ties from Matt and Jag by setting her and Cirie up to be the only ones who vote to get Felicia out.

And with that, the flip is in motion, and come eviction night, Mecole is voted out unanimously, we'll get to see what happened with the Cirie and Blue vote next time I bet. But Meme isn't going out of here without a bang, calling out Cory, America and …. Bowie Jane?!

Wait do Cory and America even have an alliance with Bowie Jane? If they do, it's very fake and very non-threatening. Meme's takes on the game have been … interesting this season. Also she told Julie she figured she would be going this week but didn't try to do anything about it? Bye, Meme, I will miss your storage room rants.

With that, it's time to crown our next HOH with a little help from the Humiliverse! Wednesday night, the houseguests were teased with posts from Humiligram featuring all these images of evicted houseguests with captions, dislikes, different accounts – it's clear this was all gonna come down to who could remember them the best.

For the HOH competition Thursday, Julie asked seven true or false questions about the images, and after a tiebreaker question between Bowie Jane and Felicia as to how many minutes Jared was a zombie in the house it's BOWIE JANE who becomes our next HOH…although 27 minutes what Bowie? Ok, congrats girl!

I … I am so excited. What is she even gonna do? I can't wait to see – let me know in the comments!