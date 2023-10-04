'Big Brother 25' Episode 26 Recap: Will Cameron Backdoor Cory or Aim for Felicia?

You never know what you're gonna get when Cameron is Head of Household, and this week in the Big Brother house is no different. Is he sticking with Felicia as his target? Or will he shift his aim to a Cory backdoor after learning some very interesting new info? And who the hell let these creepy kids in the house?! Let's get into a particularly terrifying Big Brother Season 25 Episode 26.

We pick up after Cameron nominated Felicia and Meme for eviction with Felicia as his target and his motivations being jury management. Felicia isn't going down without a fight though, throwing Cory out there as a bigger target and telling Cam he lied about her approaching him about a final four with America, Cory and Meme. And Blue's all for getting Cory out too – he put her on the block during the Double Eviction and he's got deep connections in the house. Historically deep.

Cameron's got bigger worries than nominations on his hands though, because these little girls are popping up and making me spill my coffee at home. They've clearly got something to do with the Veto, but no one is sure if they want to find out how. Unfortunately for Cameron, Felicia, Meme, America, Matt and Blue, they're gonna, 'cause they're playing in the Veto. Truly, did Cirie, like, sneak into the prop room and remove her Veto chip? I can't believe she still hasn't played in one.

And this one's going to be scary – we learn that it's themed for the new movie The Exorcist: Believer, and the winner not only gets the Veto but the chance to bring three other people to a little movie night with them. #ButFirst, they'll have to perform their very own BB exorcism, entering a dark haunted house and tracking down clues in a timed competition.

And both our nominees are doing... not so great. Truly, BYE Felicia! In what's maybe the most terrifying twist of the whole veto, we find out Cameron wins again, making his power absolute this week. But is he on board for a Cory backdoor? There's definitely more motivation after Cory tells Blue he's gunning for Cameron next week – a lie, he's gunning for Blue – and Blue tells Cameron what Cory said. The Fugitives aren't all on board though – Jag advises Cameron to stick to the Felicia plan because he doesn't want to have to abandon his own alliance with Cory just yet – and that makes Cam suspicious of him too.

At the Veto Ceremony, Meme and Felicia get the chance to plead their case, and this is when we find out that Felicia was a bus driver in a past life cause she runs that bus right over Cory! And it's definitely keeping Cam on his toes

And that's where we leave off! UGH a cliffhanger I hate it! Is Cam going to target Cory or Felicia? We'll find out during Thursday's live eviction episode.