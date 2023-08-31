'Big Brother 25' Episode 12 Recap: Huge Secret Revealed Amid Veto Drama

The kitty kitty purr cat is out of the bag once again when it comes to Jared and Cirie's big secret – and that's just one of the big secrets that were spilled in Wednesday's Big Brother episode! People were GIVING it up this week. And that's not the only thing they're giving up! And we haven't even gotten to the veto yet — everybody say DONGLE! Let's get into Episode 12 of BB25 in our video recap below.

We pick up after the nomination ceremony, where Cameron put Jag and Blue on the block with Jag as his intended target. And despite the totally bogus Legend 25 alliance making it out of the nomination meeting unscathed, Cirie and Izzy aren't exactly feeling safe – and they shouldn't 'cause Cam is eyeing Izzy as a replacement nom if the veto gets used.

And Blue is all sad about being nominated, which is TOTALLY why Jared had to tell her his mom is….Miss Felicia? He so thinks he's being slick with this, but as we've seen in the past and as we'll see in the future, Jared isn't our secret genius in the house – Blue clocks that his mom is actually Cirie. And does nothing with that….despite being on the block. We'll see if she gets to stick around long enough to use it later?

Apparently the secret-spilling bug bit everyone this week too! Cory decides to confide in America his big secret, and no, it's not that he's a lawyer or a billionaire, it's that his brother was voted out first on Survivor once…oh. It's more a bonding tool than actually juicy, and it works, America offers up in return that she's an Ivy League grad.

Everyone has noticed their little flirtmance – they're really not hiding it – which unintentionally exposes ANOTHER of Jared's secrets when Izzy goes to grab some condoms to throw at a snuggling AmeriCory as a joke – and finds that they're all GONE. Who could have used them, hmmm. Jared's real mom might be out, but his fake mom, Sherlock Felicia, is on the case. I love this woman so much.

Cameron's secret is also getting exposed after he tells Matt he's got concerns about Cirie, Izzy and Felicia. These are very valid concerns, but not a good person to tell this to, Matt runs right to Cirie and spills the beans. This makes the veto comp extra important for pretty much everyone.

Joining Cameron, Blue and Jag are Red, Jared and Meme, and they're getting dropped into... Indiana Jones? What universe is this supposed to be again? Whatever. They're solving a riddle, the answer is golden. This isn't brain surgery. Everyone does fine….except for Jared. GONDEL, DONGEL, GONDLE spelled a little differently — drop your favorite in the comments. Is there such a thing as a MATERNITY test? 'Cause I would like one.

In the end, it's Red who wins the power of veto, and despite his and Cameron's concerns about Izzy, Cirie and Felicia, they decide to do nothing with those concerns and just keep noms the same with Blue and Jag.

Eh, that might be a good move, if you come for the queen you better not miss, but also we might be thinking in November that this was where Cameron lost the game. Only time will tell. But who is going home this week? Let me know in the comments!