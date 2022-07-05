'Big Brother' Tiki Bar Gives Houseguests an Upstairs 'Oasis' (Exclusive Photos)

Big Brother is back with its 24th season on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and we have an exclusive look at some of the unique summer vibes that will surround the houseguests this year. The Big Brother house, which in the past has been transformed from everything from a summer camp to a Lewis Carroll's Wonderland, is themed in a mid-century/Palm Springs style this time around. CBS describes it as a "colorful desert oasis" and based on our exclusive images of the Tiki bridge/lounge, that's exactly the vibe.

The Big Brother Tiki Bar sits upstairs on the house's sky bridge, with cocktails/mocktails available to sip on while houseguests relax and play pool. The houseguests will be immersed in the Tiki theme, as nine statues are present in the space. As with everywhere in the Big Brother house, there are cameras present to capture each and every moment. (Given its placement in the house layout, we imagine there will be lots of scheming while waiting to talk with the Head of Household, whose private bedroom is also upstairs.)

