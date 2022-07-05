'Big Brother' Tiki Bar Gives Houseguests an Upstairs 'Oasis' (Exclusive Photos)
Big Brother is back with its 24th season on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and we have an exclusive look at some of the unique summer vibes that will surround the houseguests this year. The Big Brother house, which in the past has been transformed from everything from a summer camp to a Lewis Carroll's Wonderland, is themed in a mid-century/Palm Springs style this time around. CBS describes it as a "colorful desert oasis" and based on our exclusive images of the Tiki bridge/lounge, that's exactly the vibe.
The Big Brother Tiki Bar sits upstairs on the house's sky bridge, with cocktails/mocktails available to sip on while houseguests relax and play pool. The houseguests will be immersed in the Tiki theme, as nine statues are present in the space. As with everywhere in the Big Brother house, there are cameras present to capture each and every moment. (Given its placement in the house layout, we imagine there will be lots of scheming while waiting to talk with the Head of Household, whose private bedroom is also upstairs.)
Scroll through to see photos of the Big Brother Tiki Bar in all its glory.
Tune In
The Season 24 premiere of Big Brother airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS (with CBS' live feed also available via Paramount+). If you miss the live premiere, episodes are posted the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ is also the home to the 24/7 Big Brother live feeds, which should go online after the premiere. This uncensored multi-cam feed allows viewers to see what houseguests are doing at all times (outside of competitions and formal ceremonies). If that's still not enough for you, Paramount+ also is the home to all 23 prior seasons of Big Brother, three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and one season of the spinoff Big Brother: Over the Top. There also two international versions of Big Brother available, Big Brother Canada and Big Brother Australia.prev