'Big Brother' Fan Favorites Confirm They're Dating

Rejoice, Big Brother fans! Those who shipped Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin during Big Brother 24 this summer can sleep well knowing that the two are officially dating. Fans saw their connection from the start, but it was hard for the houseguests to develop something serious as competitors vying for a cash prize. Hale, 27, took home the $750,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest. And now that the season is over, Hale and Abdin have finally made things official, shouting their love from the mountaintops.

"My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together," Hale told PEOPLE Magazine. "His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much – I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Abdin agrees, telling the outlet: "From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew. It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more."

The 25-year-old lawyer praised Hale on patience and strength during the beginning weeks of the summer. She received tons of support from fans for staying graceful while feeling isolated as one of a few Black constants in the house. She dealt with intense criticism from her housemates but was able to develop a friendship with Abdin that she relied on to help get her through the tough experience.

Reflecting on the season in a September 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Hale said of her new beau, "Joseph really was my rock, my sanity. He didn't need to be in the beginning. So knowing that my initial assumption about Joseph not turning on me was true, had I known circumstances were different, I probably would not have ended up in a second temporary showmance."