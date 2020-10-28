'Big Brother' 22 Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

After nearly three months worth of twists, overlapping alliances, and even a triple eviction, Big Brother 22 will come to an end on Wednesday night. In the end, the jury will choose one of the final three contestants — Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo — to become the winner of the second All-Stars season. So, how can you tune in to watch all of the excitement for yourself?

The two-hour Big Brother 22 finale airs on CBS on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. If you can't watch the season via any traditional means (i.e. with an antenna), there are a number of ways in which you can stream the finale. YouTube TV, Sling, or Hulu+ Live TV all offer ways in which you can watch television live, many of which offer free trials. Additionally, you can catch the show via CBS All Access, which offers new users a one-week free trial.

As previously mentioned, either Cody, Nicole, or Enzo will be crowned the winner of Big Brother 22, the second All-Stars season of the CBS competition. All three of the competitors played remarkably different games. Cody dominated the season by forming multiple alliances and winning numerous competitions, including three Head of Households and four Power of Vetos. As for Nicole, the Big Brother 18 winner managed to escape the block a few times despite having a large target on her back due to her being one of only two winners in the house. Enzo, as he did in Big Brother 12, played a stellar social game and managed to get a couple of big targets out of the house when he did win HoH. But, who will the jury decide to vote for? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

On Monday night's episode, the competitors who were evicted prior to the jury phase — Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, and Bayleigh Dayton — all spoke about how the competition has played out thus far. As many of them explained, they feel as though Cody has the best shot to take home the win. "We knew Cody had a million alliances and Nicole wasn’t a threat. No one wanted to waste an HOH on her," Janelle said. "The only thing Cody did wrong is he has his hand in too many cookie jars." Kaysar added about Cody's game, "He let people do his dirty work. He’s never sat on the block. It worked out for him."