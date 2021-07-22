'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Results Seal the Fate of One Houseguest, Has Fans Weighing In
The Power of Veto was up for grabs on Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother. Who emerged victoriously? And who will be sitting on the block for Thursday night's eviction episode? Thanks to a veto win from Derek X, Kyland's nominations of Frenchie and Britini remain the same. Either Frenchie or Britini will be evicted on Thursday. Naturally, fans have plenty of thoughts about this latest development in the Big Brother world.
On Sunday night's episode, Kyland nominated Frenchie and Britini, who are both members of the Jokers team, for eviction. Frenchie was well aware that he's the target and told Kyland as such. Because of this fact, he was adamant about winning the veto. Although, interestingly enough, he claimed that he would use the veto on Britini if he did win, leaving himself on the block. Alas, the situation didn't come to pass, as Derek X won his second veto in a row. While Frenchie made a last-ditch effort to get Derek X to use the veto on Britini in order to get a bigger target put up, he was unsuccessful.
Since the nominations are now set in stone, fans are left wondering how Thursday's eviction will play out. Well, more specifically, they're wondering whether Frenchie can get out of yet another sticky situation unscathed.
did french dip really try to encourage america he is staying lol that isn't encouraging to us #BB23— Chrissa (@ChrissaTodd1) July 22, 2021
Frenchie still has hopes that he'll be able to avoid eviction. But, fans aren't so convinced.
Re-upping this image since they closed tonight's episode with a "Frenchie Toast" reference#bb23 pic.twitter.com/1UnSBgVrE0— banner boy (@MissingMeows) July 22, 2021
Big Brother even joked about Frenchie's possible eviction by asking, "Is Frenchie toast?" Twitter users loved the pun.
Can't wait to see Julie drag Frenchie tomorrow #bb23— Maddie (@bbalwayswatches) July 22, 2021
Some fans pointed out that Frenchie's potential eviction could have been avoided. During the premiere, Frenchie decided not to risk his HoH win by going for safety for two weeks. If he had, he would have been safe for the next eviction.
Frenchie really started at the top and crashed ALL the way to the bottom. Kind of feel bad. #BB23— I don't own any gas pipelines!!!!!! (@visualbynature) July 22, 2021
Frenchie started out the game strong. But, due to a series of wild moves, he found himself as the target during the second week (and will likely become the second evictee).
#bb23 I’m so glad frenchie is leaving if I hear one more of these half assed county analogies I stg-— Chris (@orangeaugusts) July 22, 2021
More than a few fans are happy about Frenchie potentially leaving. He has certainly left a big mark on the show, though.
“Is Frenchie toast?” 😂 I feel like the BB voiceover guy is reading our tweets. 😂 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/FSFJmOZbA7— scrunchie87 (@scrunchie1987) July 22, 2021
Big Brother fans had a field with the show referred to Frenchie being "toast." They're clearly thinking the same thing.
BYE GREEN THUMBS #bb23— LighthouseGrrrl|#Free🇵🇸 #BB23 (@lighthousegrrrl) July 22, 2021
Frenchie isn't even out the door, but fans are already celebrating his possible eviction. Regardless, they'll still have to tune in to Thursday's episode to see if he does leave the house. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.