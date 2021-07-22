'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Results Seal the Fate of One Houseguest, Has Fans Weighing In

The Power of Veto was up for grabs on Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother. Who emerged victoriously? And who will be sitting on the block for Thursday night's eviction episode? Thanks to a veto win from Derek X, Kyland's nominations of Frenchie and Britini remain the same. Either Frenchie or Britini will be evicted on Thursday. Naturally, fans have plenty of thoughts about this latest development in the Big Brother world.

On Sunday night's episode, Kyland nominated Frenchie and Britini, who are both members of the Jokers team, for eviction. Frenchie was well aware that he's the target and told Kyland as such. Because of this fact, he was adamant about winning the veto. Although, interestingly enough, he claimed that he would use the veto on Britini if he did win, leaving himself on the block. Alas, the situation didn't come to pass, as Derek X won his second veto in a row. While Frenchie made a last-ditch effort to get Derek X to use the veto on Britini in order to get a bigger target put up, he was unsuccessful.

Since the nominations are now set in stone, fans are left wondering how Thursday's eviction will play out. Well, more specifically, they're wondering whether Frenchie can get out of yet another sticky situation unscathed.