Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional Discussing Health Diagnosis: 'I Am Absolutely Scared'

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome diagnosis as she worries for the future with her 12-year-old daughter Bryn. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, took to TikTok Thursday to discuss her recent health struggles with her followers, saying that her illness, which causes fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue, has "really gotten much worse since COVID."

Fighting back tears in a series of videos, the entrepreneur explained, "My real [fear] is the terror of not being healthy for my daughter. That's the biggest thing." She continued, "Who cares about the rest of it? I just want to be healthy for her. I want to go on Aspen vacations and take her snowboarding. I want to live a long life because I had a child later in life." Frankel is "absolutely scared," she added, "because I don't like that I do absolutely everything to be completely healthy, and still sometimes this thing is winning, and it's upsetting."

The Money Court star had referenced her health a day prior in a happier Instagram post after arriving in Aspen to go skiing with her daughter, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy. "Back in Aspen, my happy place that recaptures my youth, when I was broke and had nothing but free time," Frankel wrote alongside photos taken slopeside in a rainbow snowsuit and Skinnygirl snowboard. "I had to ration my mountain days and beg, steal and borrow to be able to enjoy this amazing sport."

She continued, "Given my health issues, the altitude and dehydration are real. I have to do IV's & take extra precautions to stay healthy. It certainly isn't as easy as it used to be, but the joy of the ride is as magical as ever. To be free and present and one with nature is better than ever. To share this with my daughter is irreplaceable."

The former Bravo star added in an accompanying video some advice about how she's been dealing with her health issues even as things get challenging. "Whatever it is, get off your ass and do it," she said. "Because I'm telling you, I am so dehydrated, I have headaches and the thirst and altitude is real but moving is going to make it all that much better."