Bethenny Frankel Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Ahead of Season 12

Bethenny Frankel is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of New York, again! The fan-favorite reality television star revealed Tuesday she will not be a regular on the upcoming twelfth season of the Bravo series.

The businesswoman first joined the franchise when the show premiered in 2008, she exited in 2010 after the show’s third season. Frankel then returned to the series for its seventh season in 2015 and has been a regular ever since. She has also made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and had two spinoff shows Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny & Fredrik.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement to Variety. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

The news of Frankel’s exit comes a few months after she signed a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett to develop unscripted projects that she will executive produce and potentially appear on camera.

The outlet writes she has taken meetings at both cable networks and streaming platforms to discuss new shows under her deal. Frankel also has her Skinnygirl lifestyle brand and her B Strong charity, which has provided disaster relief to the affected by hurricanes in Houston, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, among other areas.

Frankel had a difficult Season 11 as filming begun just weeks since the death of her longtime boyfriend Dennis Shields and her continuing custody battle for her daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The show also captured as Frankel suffered two serious allergic reactions that put her life in jeopardy.

Frankel also recently said she was looking to make some changes in her life on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself.

“Really taking this summer thing seriously…I made a personal commitment to change my life, slow down, say no more, do less, and focus on my health,” she wrote at the end of July.

With Frankel’s exit, the remaining housewives from the most recent season include Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.