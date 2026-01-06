Bethenny Frankel Cuts St. Barth’s Vacation Short After Contracting Unsightly Health Issue

Bethenny Frankel came back from her latest vacation with an unwanted souvenir.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 55, revealed she contracted a “bacterial infection” that broke her whole face out into a rash during a holiday getaway to St. Barths with her 15-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“POV: You left St. Barths 3 days early and brought home a bacterial infection,” Frankel wrote on TikTok Monday, jokingly adding in the caption, “Allergic to St. Barths.”

Frankel hasn’t disclosed what led to the infection, but said in a different post that her “entire face broke out in a rash” before she returned to the U.S. early.

It wasn’t just her health issues that inspired an early return, as the reality personality said she also cut her trip short after receiving the “heartbreaking news” about the death of her friend, celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan, who died on New Year’s Eve at 46.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the end of her trip, Frankel took to Instagram Monday to share that she had managed to find “moments that really mattered” amid the chaos of the star-studded celebrity getaway.

“Despite leaving early because of some heartbreaking news, dealing with a bacterial infection, and St. Barths being the Hunger Games of holiday socialization, I still found moments that really mattered,” she wrote, sharing photos with her daughter as well as with her fellow revelers, Glen Powell, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Alix Earle.

“I spent special time with friends and my love, Bryn, and rang in the new year in a way that felt genuinely meaningful, surrounded by good people,” she continued. “This trip reminded me of something I’ve always known but sometimes forget: it’s not about what you’re doing, it’s about who you’re with. And real happiness doesn’t come from the setting, the plans, or the noise, it comes from within.”