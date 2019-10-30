Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter ‘Baby Lyssa’ Remembers Late ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star on Her Birthday

Beth Chapman’s stepdaughter, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, is paying tribute to the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star on what would have been her 52nd birthday. Sharing footage of Chapman tracking down criminals with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on their ongoing WGN America series, Dog’s Most Wanted, Lyssa kept it short and simple while mourning the loss of the family matriarch to her cancer battle in June.

Duane also made sure to commemorate the bittersweet day, reposting a picture Chapman had shared kissing his cheek on his own Instagram as well as a clip from Dog’s Most Wanted.

“There will never be another like you. Happy birthday Beth!” the caption on the clip reads. “We [love] you!”

Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, was also open about how heartbreaking the day was for her, sharing a number of photos of her mom, including several from her own graduation day.

“I miss you everyday,” the 20-year-old began the note to her mother. “Your birthday is coming up, wish I could celebrate with you one last time. Thank you for being there for my graduation, now I’m so thankful I have that moment with you.”

On her Instagram Story, she also shared a photo with her mom as a little girl, writing, “Happy birthday angel, I miss you with all my heart. thank you for everything you’ve taught me.”

“Thank you so much for bringing me into this world, wiping my tears and being there for me. Thank you for fighting for me when I had waking pneumonia, thank you for having faith that I’ll get better,” Bonnie continued. “I’ve heard a little about that day and how you were so happy that I was going to have a normal life finally. You gave that to me, your faith saved me. I miss you so much today, waking up and knowing one of the halves that made me are gone. I notice it every day, but today hurts a little more. I miss your laugh and your overwhelming confidence. I miss being able to text you about something, and you going into mama bear mode and being protective over me. I miss your arms around me, I miss your voice. I miss the way you said my name, and the way you cheered me on for anything I did.”

“Today was the day we’d shower you in flowers and gifts, and usually one was a precious moment. You loved those so much! Words can’t describe how a daughter misses her mother,” she concluded. “It feels like a big part of me is gone, and it breaks my heart to know it’ll never come back. I wish you would come back home, I’d do anything to see you walk through that door one last time. I wish you were here, I’d give anything to give a hug. Happy 52nd, I wish you didn’t have to celebrate in heaven.”

Photo credit: A&E