Beth Chapman Undergoing Cancer Rehab, Shares New Year’s Eve Update

Beth Chapman posted a serious photo of herself from a cancer treatment center in Waikiki, Hawaii in the early hours of this morning.

The reality star rarely opens up about her struggle with cancer on social media. This post doesn’t offer too much information — just a stoic photo of Chapman in a black choker and black lipstick, and a few inspirational hashtags.

The post took off immediately, garnering almost 9,000 likes and an endless stream of hopeful, supportive comments.

Fans have speculated that the choker necklaces have become an essential part of Chapman’s wardrobe in order to hide the scar from her 13-hour tumor removal surgery back in August.

Chapman’s journey from diagnosis to remission was publicized on the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Doctors originally gave the bounty hunter a 50-percent chance of survival, which she thankfully pulled off.

However, remission isn’t the end of the line for cancer patients, as Chapman is showing her fans and followers. The disease will have to be monitored, and Chapman will continue ongoing treatments to ensure she stays cancer-free. Doubtless, that’s why she’s at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.