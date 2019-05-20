Beth Chapman, Star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’, Reveals Concerning Death Post

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is speaking out about death amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The reality TV star took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a cryptic post with her nearly 450,000 Instagram followers about watching a loved one die. Chapman, who is married to Duane “Dog” Chapman, did not offer context for the post.

“Watching someone you love die is an image you never forget,” the photo read.

The reality star, 51, had initially been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017 and was declared cancer-free after an operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. However, a little over a year later, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Although Chapman’s attorney, Andrew R. Brettler, announced in a statement in December that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star had “started chemo for throat cancer” just a month prior, Chapman and her husband revealed during a live-streamed speech at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida earlier this month that she had opted not to undergo chemotherapy.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me,” she explained. “For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”

Chapman added that despite her prognosis and her decision to forgo chemotherapy, she has “a lot to do” still in life, and is not giving up, stating that she believes “the Lord of impossible miracles” will come through to help her.

Amid the ongoing health crisis, Chapman has proved her strength, and while she recently reached a major accomplishment by successfully hiking to the top of a mountain in Hawaii, she is also sticking to her reality TV roots and is set to star in the couple’s newest WGN show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

The series was initially set to air in 2019, though Chapman later revealed that it would be held until at least 2020. A specific air date is currently unclear.

Dog’s Most Wanted will be Chapman and her husband’s first reality TV series since 2015 when Dog and Beth: On the Hunt wrapped up its three-season run on CMT. Before that, A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter aired until 2012.