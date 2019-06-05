Beth Chapman Reveals She’s in ‘Facebook Jail’ After ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Trailer Gets Released

Beth Chapman helps put people in jail, but now she’s in Facebook jail herself!

The reality start took to Twitter to announce that she’s officially in social media jail.

Guys I’m in Facebook jail twitter jail ig jail you name im in it in #DogsMostWanted fashion please keep retweeting @wgnamerica posts about our new show and I’ll be back as soon as zuckerberg realizes I’m only in jail cause I’m poor 😢 I didn’t really call that #bitch out ! pic.twitter.com/4M9gWIQ4JY — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) June 4, 2019

She asked her fans to keep retweeting WGN America’s tweets to help promote their new show. That’s right! Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are back with vengeance!

After taking six years off, the couple are back for an all new series: Dog’s Most Wanted.

The network just released a new trailer for the show and fans are loving it.

“Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman here,” the clips starts off. “My wife — the love of my life — is fighting for her life. Instead of being at home helping her, I’m out here looking for you. I’m warning you in advance. May God have mercy on you when I get you, because I won’t.”

Chapman followed up with, “You’ve been warned.”

In the trailer Dog mentions his wife is currently fighting for her life. Chapman is battling throat cancer for the second time after originally being diagnosed in 2017. Shortly after, the couple announced she was free of cancer, but unfortunately, it made a return last year. Chapman was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles back in November for emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways, and then hospitalized again in April, except this time in Hawaii.

Chapman has been open with her fans telling them that her tough process has been the ultimate test in faith. Chapman appears to have an uplifting attitude about it saying that chemo is not for her.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said according to PEOPLE. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Somehow, the leading lady is muscling up to shoot the reality series that so many are anticipating. She and her husband are back in pursuit of Dog’s bucket list of most wanted fugitives.

An announcement hasn’t been made yet on when the new unscripted series will air, but it will be soon.