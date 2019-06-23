Beth Chapman: Medically Induced Coma Brought on by Choking Emergency

TMZ is reporting that Beth Chapman was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after a breathing issue that popped up at her home at the time. The 911 call to the Chapman residence indicated they needed emergency help with a “choking” situation.

This is similar to a situation Chapman faced back in April and is related to breathing issues she has been facing due to her throat cancer. The reality star was rushed from her home to the nearby Queen’s Medical Center, with TMZ adding that she has been there since.

Chapman remains in the medically induced coma at the moment and many of her family members, including her daughter Bonnie, are on their way to join in support at the hospital.

Duane “Dog” Chapman initially reported the news late on Saturday night, requesting prayers and support from fans.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” Chapman wrote, “Thank you love you.”

Chapman has been battling throat cancer since September 2017, undergoing one successful surgery to have a tumor removed at the time before earning a clean bill of health. This didn’t last, sadly, and the cancer returned by November 2018, with doctors adding that her diagnosis was terminal.

The reality star underwent emergency surgery in November to clear her throat and has since dedicated herself to spending more time with family and filming the new reality show Dog’s Most Wanted.

The incident in April saw Chapman rushed to the hospital due to breathing issues, only requiring a short stay before returning home. This time the reality star has been forced into a medically induced coma, likely to avoid any complications as doctors work on a solution.

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Chapman has remained positive and made it clear that she wouldn’t allow cancer to beat her. She also made it clear that she wouldn’t seek chemotherapy treatment, something she underwent after her initial diagnosis and surgery in 2017.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” Chapman told a crowd at The Source Church recently. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Many fans pleaded with the reality star to change her mind about chemotherapy. Despite this, Chapman has made it clear that her decisions are final and she’s dedicated to living as long as she can.