‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Posts Flashback Wedding Photos With Duane Chapman

Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman celebrated Throwback Thursday by marking the 13th anniversary of her wedding to Duane “Dog” Chapman on Instagram.

Chapman shared a gallery of photos from the 2006 wedding in Hawaii, showing her white dress and photos of Duane’s children at the ceremony. One photo shows Duane being taken to the ceremony on a raft pulled by rowers in kayaks. Duane also wore white at the wedding, ditching a traditional tuxedo to wear only white pants and a white vest.

“A flash back to 13 years ago a couple of my favorite” photos, Chapman wrote in the caption.

Chapman also shared a post celebrating the couple’s anniversary from WGN America, the network that will air the new show Dog’s Most Wanted.

While the anniversary put Chapman in a celebratory mood, she was annoyed last week when her stepdaughter Lyssa snub her in a Mother’s Day social media post. The family rift unfolded Thursday when Chapman called out Lyssa on Twitter.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [happy Mother’s Day] She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation On Friday,” Chapman tweeted. “I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Chapman let the outrage flow, posting a long Twitter thread about how stepmothers are treated on Mother’s Day. In one tweet, she claimed Lyssa does not answer her phone calls.

“I’m very surprised by the many friends here who were not held in the highest of honor on mother day,” Chapman wrote. “People what are we teaching our kids where are the fathers to explain the importance of a mother you only get one and sometimes a bonus mom.”

Lyssa appeared to respond to the situation by tweeting a coffee cup emoji and a GIF of a woman saying, “You cannot lie when I have receipts.”

Chapman, who is fighting terminal throat cancer, will appear with her husband on Dog’s Most Wanted. The series will follow the Chapmans as they track down criminals on federal and state Most Wanted lists. It was originally slated to debut before the end of 2019, but Chapman told fans that is unlikely to happen.

Earlier this month, Chapman retweeted a fan who was so excited about the new show that he created fan artwork for it. She added the message, “Apparently not this year.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will be the couple’s first series since Dog and Beth: On The Hunt ended in 2015. The couple also appeared in 2017 A&E specials that chronicled Chapman’s cancer battle.

