Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Posts Heartbreaking Tribute Photo to the Late ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star

A week after her family and friends bid farewell in a heartwarming Hawaiian memorial, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman‘s daughter Cecily Chapman is still grieving the loss of her mother. Cecily is Chapman’s daughter from her first marriage to Keith Barmore, though years after the relationship ended, Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman had adopted her as his own, making her a part of their blended family.

On Tuesday, Cecily took to Instagram to post yet another heartbreaking tribute to her mother, sharing a photo of Chapman behind the wheel with her iconic and fashionable nails.

“My heart is so heavy,” she captioned the photo, adding a broken heart emoji. “She was so amazing, I was so lucky….”

Fans of Cecily and the Chapman family were quick to offer their support and pay their respects.

“So so sad. so many hearts are heavy I miss her I could only imagine what your all feeling,” one person commented. “[Stay] strong she’s watching over each and every single one of u guys she loves u all so much so much I bet her love is so strong that you can feel it in the air she is all around you guys living in your [heart].”

“Take her legacy and model her grace. That is the best gift you could give to honor her,” another wrote.

“Your mom was an amazing person and a part of her lives on in you,” added a third. “The loss of a parent by far is one of the hardest things in life to deal with and except… I know god has a plan for your Mom to be taken so soon.”

“She is amazing, and you are very lucky,” another said. “just because she’s physically not here anymore doesn’t mean she’s gone.”

In the days since Chapman’s death at the age of 50, a result of her years-long battle with throat cancer, Cecily has frequently taken to social media to help her along in the grieving process, sharing fond memories that she has of her mother.

In a post earlier this month, Cecily admitted that although her mother is no longer physically present here on Earth, she still feels her “everywhere.” Prior to that, she had revealed that she was keeping her mother close to her by holding on to Chapman’s iconic bunny keychain.

Chapman was laid to rest in a ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend, complete with traditional chants, a paddle-out on a canoe and a eulogy from her husband.