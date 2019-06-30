Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Bids ‘Aloha’ to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star With Message of Gratitude for Fans and Family

The day after Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman‘s memorial in Hawaii, her daughter Cecily Chapman shared a trio of photos from the solemn event. She thanked everyone involved in the ceremony and to those who treated Chapman at the hospital before her death on June 26. Cecily was among the mourners who paddled out at the end of the ceremony to bid Chapman goodbye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 30, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT

On Sunday, Cecily, 26, shared a photo of the flower petals in the water near Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, where the ceremony was held. She also included a selfie from the event, showing her wearing a crown of flowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, Cecily thanked the florist and other members of the extended Chapman family for their support. “Thank you to the beautiful fans and friends near and far,” Cecily wrote.

She later tagged sister Lyssa Chapman, writing, “You showed me so much love and support in the last week I can’t believe it even happened but I know you’ll always be here for me as I grow older!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 30, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

Her husband, Matty Smith, also got a special message in the post.

“Wow I can’t tell you how thankful I am to have you here in my life [especially] at this time you stepped it up beyond belief and have been helping me take over almost my whole job on a day to day basses this whole time I love you babe so much,” Cecily wrote to Smith. “I knew my mom had a special bond with you for a reason!”

In the end, Cecily thanked her best friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

“You guys have been my besties from day one and you guys also showed me unconditional love and support threw out this whole thing I love you guys and I’ll always be here for you! And lastly thank you to the nurses,” Cecily wrote.

Cecily also shared two other posts with pictures from the ceremony. She included the hashtag “#AlohaOeMrsDog,” which the family asked people to use on Friday.

During the memorial service, Duane “Dog” Chapman spoke about his wife, noting that she told him she wanted to have a traditional Hawaii memorial.

“She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right,” Duane told the gathered mourners. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

The Chapmans are planning another memorial in Colorado. Details will be announced at a later date.

Chapman fought throat cancer in 2017 and was thought to be cured, as seen in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. However, it returned in November 2018 and she was given a terminal diagnosis. Chapman was using chemotherapy treatments until a few months before her death, choosing to put her faith in God for her last days.

On June 23, the Chapman family announced Chapman was hospitalized for breathing problems. Doctors put her in a medically induced coma, but she never recovered.

During her health battle, Chapman felt well enough to film Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN America next year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Cecily Chapman