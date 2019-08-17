Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Shares Touching Photo of Late Mother With Halo Above Her Head

Bonnie Chapman was feeling nostalgic after the release of the new trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted. Hours after sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, the reality television personality took a moment to celebrate her late mother Beth Chapman Thursday, sharing a photo of her mother that her dad, Duane “Dog” Chapman, had posted just a month earlier.

Bonnie reposted the photo and also added a halo on top of her late mother’s head. Take a look at the photo, reposted by InTouch, here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dog first posted the photo on Mother’s Day 2019. “I love you, Beth!” Duane, 66, wrote in May. “Happy Mother’s Day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

When he posted it again in July, he simply captioned it, “My baby.” Bonnie, 20, also showed the photo some love at that time, writing: “Miss her, too, Dad, [red heart emoji]” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

The Chapmans and fans of their classic show have been gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming WGN America series, Dog’s Most Wanted. The latest 15-second teaser showed a glimpse of the family matriarch, who passed away in June after a long battle with throat cancer.

In a trailer released earlier this month, Beth tells Dog about her chances of beating throat cancer. “I have a 50-50 chance to surviving it, with the chemo,” she said. Later on, Dog says “This one’s for Beth” as he captures a fugitive.

The show marks the first time the family has been on television since A&E aired Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, a 2017 special centered around Beth’s cancer battle.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America, in a statement last month. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog also said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.