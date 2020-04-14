Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Reveals ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Memorial to Her

It’s been almost one year since Beth Chapman‘s devastating death, and her family members are still finding new ways to honor her. The reality star’s daughter Bonnie told her Twitter followers that she set up a “little memorial” for her mom in the popular video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The blue tinted picture shows fans the memorial set up with a large stone build in the middle with a picture of her mother off to one side with three flowers bordering the other. “Made a little memorial for my mama in animal crossing,” she captioned the photo.

Several fans commented on the sweet photo as they showed their love and support for her. “This is ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” one person wrote, while someone else echoed, “Much love to you Bonnie, that’s so sweet. We sure miss your mother. I bet she’s sitting up there looking down on all this craziness going on and wondering ‘wth?’ Hugs to you girl.”

Made a little memorial for my mama in animal crossing pic.twitter.com/q1s7MYQCXg — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) April 11, 2020

Chapman died in June 2019 after a battle with cancer. The 51-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma following a choking incident stemming from her throat cancer. Fans found out of her death when her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman took to social media. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote in a tweet. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” Just before she was put into a medically induced coma, she was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii due to an ongoing issue with her throat cancer.

Just ahead of her passing, on Mother’s Day, Chapman spoke about her faith at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, and how she viewed having cancer. “I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’” she said. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.” She added, “Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”