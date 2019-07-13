Beth Chapman: How to Watch and What Time Is ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Memorial Service

Beth Chapman’s Colorado memorial service is happening today, Saturday, July 13, and fans of the late reality TV star have a few different options available for streaming the event. The service, being held at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado, can be live streamed on WGNAmerica.com and/or https://www.facebook.com/DogWGNA. According to a press release, the memorial service will be taking place from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

In addition to the memorial service details, the recent press release included details about Chapman’s life before and up to her time as a reality TV superstar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Beth Chapman was born Alice Elizabeth Smith in Denver, CO on October 29, 1967. Her father was Garry Smith, who played baseball for the Kansas City Athletics, a major league team that moved to Oakland, CA in 1968. She was 18 when she first met Duane “Dog” Chapman. The two dated for 16 years before they married in 2006,” the obituary read.

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

“Beth Chapman starred in a hit television series and became a household name and most recently she co-starred alongside her husband in Dog’s Most Wanted which will air on WGN America later this year,” the obituary continued.



“In addition to her husband, Ms. Chapman is survived by 10 children and stepchildren, many grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the obituary concluded.

Following Chapman’s death, Dog shared some fond thoughts of her, telling the media, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.”

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he added. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” Dog went on to say. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” the reality TV star concluded. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”