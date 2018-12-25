Beth Chapman Celebrates Spirit of the Season With Holiday Martini Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman is fighting for her life, but the Dog The Bounty Hunter star is not letting her cancer battle get in the way of enjoying Christmas.

On Saturday, Chapman, 51, shared a photo from a restaurant with a martini in her hand and a smile from ear-to-ear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last Saturday of shopping before Christmas,” she wrote in the caption. “Good luck to all of you who wait till the last minute ..we’ll be over here at the martini Bar.”

The photo earned more than 27,000 likes in the first three hours after it was posted. Fans have also congregated in the comments section to wish the Chapmans a “Merry Christmas” and to wish her luck in her health fight.

“Hey sweet lady. Make each day count. Staying in prayer for you. You are a strong lady. God bless Beth,” one fan wrote.

“Wish you and your family a merry Christmas!! [Prayers] for your health and may God be with you,” another added.

“You look beautiful as always! Stay positive and I will be keeping you in my daily prayers,” another fan wrote.

Since returning to Colorado against doctor’s orders following her emergency throat surgery, Chapman has posted several photos with her husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, and their family. Just last week, she was out celebrating her stepson Leland Chapman’s birthday.

On Dec. 18, she also teased the “greatest Christmas present ever” for fans. However, it is still not clear what she was referring to.

Chapman has been battling throat cancer since September 2017. The Chapmans’ November 2017 A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives ended with her being declared cancer free, but the cancer returned last month after she had emergency surgery to remove a “blockage” in her throat. Since the surgery, Dog has asked for prayers from his fans and said his wife is trying to live a normal life despite the negative prognosis.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” Dog told Us Weekly. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

Dog also said Chapman has avoided taking any medications doctors have prescribed her, and instead takes over-the-counter medication.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it… I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he told Us Weekly. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman