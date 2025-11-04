‘Below Deck’ Is Now Recruiting New Cast Members

Looking to join Captain Kerry Titheradge and crew on the next Below Deck superyacht?

The massively popular Bravo reality series is looking for new faces for an upcoming season, according to an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those unaware, Below Deck follows the crew members of a giant ship or superyacht during charter season, when rich people and famous stars board the yacht for their own personal pleasure. It has been airing since 2013.

The drama of the series lies in the conflict between crew members, as they constantly argue about proper operations and then usually end up sleeping together anyway. At the end of each season, reality icon Andy Cohen gets the cast together for a tell-all reunion episode that usually proves to be filled with juicy details.

A post from Diana Wallace Casting seems to indicate Bravo is looking for new talent—as long as they’ve already got some experience on a yacht.

“EXPERIENCED YACHTIES!! Crew Needed for Below Deck! A major cable network is casting for the Below Deck series! We’re looking for experienced yachties to join a 50m+ charter M/Y for the upcoming season,” the post reads.

Applicants must have yachting experience with all necessary certifications and must be at least 21 years old.

“Positions may include: Chef, Chief Stewardess, Bosun, Deckhand, Stewardess, Deck/Stew,” the post continues.

There’s plenty of people ready to live out their Below Deck dreams, and now you can give it a shot.