‘Below Deck’ Captain Lee Rosbach’s Son Dies of Accidental Drug Overdose

Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach’s son, Joshue Lee Rosbach, died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this month, the captain revealed. He was 42.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain Lee Rosbach (@captain_lee_rosbach) on Jul 29, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

The Bravo star posted a tribute on Instagram Monday, revealing that his late son, who battled addiction for 20 years, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” Lee wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Joshua. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.

“Whether you live in a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same,” the post continued. “We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled.”

He concluded, “So my message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what. For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who’s struggling, do what ever it takes to get them the help they need. Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them. Captain & Mary Anne.”

Fans and friends alike took to the comments section of Lee’s post to send their condolences.

“I’m so very sorry for your loss Captain Lee. Sending you and Mary Anne lots of love!” wrote Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer.

“Drew and my heart goes out to you, your wife and your beautiful family. Prayers coming your way,” wrote Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart and prayers are with you, Marry Anne and your family,” wrote Below Deck Mediterranean star Kasey Cohen.

Josh apparently died “in the comfort of his home,” according to a tribute posted on Dignity Memorial.

“At the time of his passing he was in the hearts and minds of those he loved the most,” the post read. “A gentle and kind soul, Josh was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. His smile, and although quiet personality were traits that people admired.”

“But the simple things in life were exciting too, especially when he worked hard to buy his first home where he enjoyed spending quality time with his ‘Fur ever buddy and protector’ Champ,” the tribute continued. “Josh followed his father’s love for the ocean, whether it was sail boating or First Mate aboard a Yacht. As a son, he was everything to his father and mother. He was a good brother and he loved the precious times they spent together.”

Josh is survived by his parents, his sister and brother, nieces and nephews and numerous aunts and uncles, according to the site.

The family is asking for donations in Josh’s memory be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.

Photo credit: Bravo