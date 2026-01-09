Beloved ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ Host Elle Simone Scott Dead at 49

The food world is in mourning.

PEOPLE reports that Boston chef, food stylist, and America’s Test Kitchen host Elle Simone Scott has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 49.

America’s Test Kitchen confirmed the news, sharing in a statement via TV Insider that the community is “mourning the passing of one of its brightest stars. Scott joined America’s Test Kitchen in 2016 and quickly became part of the fabric of the company. Friends and colleagues will remember Scott for her ability to create community and provide opportunities for others, both inside and outside of work. Scott brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did. Her legacy will live on at America’s Test Kitchen and in the homes and hearts of the millions of home cooks whose lives she touched.”

Scott was born in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 28, 1976 and worked as a social worker for many years until she lost her job, car, and home during the 2008 recession. She decided to change careers and move to New York City, where she attended the Culinary Institute of New York in 2009, later interning at the Food Network.

She produced content for Bravo and the Cooking Channel and founded SheChef, a culinary networking group designed to support underrepresented voices in the industry. After moving to Boston, Simone became the first Black woman to appear as a regular host on America’s Test Kitchen on PBS. She joined the cast in 2016. The series is currently airing its 26th season.

Shortly after moving to Boston, Scott was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. Over the years, she’s become an outspoken advocate for cancer research, sharing her own experiences with fans and followers. The cancer eventually went into remission, but it later returned.

Aside from America’s Test Kitchen, Elle Simon Scott published bestselling cookbooks Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings in 2022 and Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Presents in 2024. She also created and hosted The Walk-In podcast.