‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Gives Video Update While in Rehab

Jackass star Bam Margera gave a positive update while he spends time in rehab. The former MTV reality show star said some of his Jackass co-stars have even come to visit him to show their support. Margera has struggled with alcoholism and reportedly checked into rehab for the third time in a month last week.

TMZ caught up with Margera on Friday as he was walking out of the restaurant Antonio’s in Los Angeles. Margera told the site he is “good” and still in treatment. He said his state of mind is “actually really good” and was joined by one of his rehab sponsors to make sure he went back to the facility.

The 39-year-old pro skateboarder said both Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville have visited him and they have “all been really awesome.”

When asked if he was putting pressure on Knoxville to make a Jackass 4, Margera joked, “If he’s down, I’m down!”

Margera’s latest attempt at sobriety started a week after he was arrested at the Lux Hotel in Los Angeles for refusing to leave. He went there right after leaving rehab following his meeting with Dr. Phil McGraw.

“He’s having sort of a breakdown, we think,” Margera’s father, Phil Margera, told Page Six on Aug. 5, following a series of concerning Instagram posts Margera shared.

His mother, April Margera, told Page Six the family was “hanging in” amid Margera’s struggles. She was confident things would “be all right” after he met with McGraw.

Margera’s team has taken over his Instagram account during his rehab stint, although he told fans on Aug. 15 he was giving up his phone.

“Bam will be unavailable until 9/6/19 from his phone. So anyone texting, calling or trying to reach him, he is in rehab getting treatment,” read a statement shared on his page. “Thanks everybody!”

On Aug. 28, his team shared a note Knoxville sent Margera, reading, “Focus on your future potential, not your past accomplishments.”

“I have been in rehab in Huntington Beach for two weeks and plan on being here longer because I love Warren Boyd of Wavelengths and he is helping me,” Margera wrote in a note shared on Instagram, referring to the rehab facility. “You are watching old footage from 2014. I am sober. I have two reasons to be sober. They are important to me.”

Those two reasons are Margera’s wife Nicole and their son Phoenix Wolf.

On Friday, Margera revealed he was hospitalized for edema, a condition caused by excess fluid trapped in the body’s tissues. Margera said he was doing “fine” in the now-deleted post.

Margera has spent most of 2019 trying to get sober after he was arrested for DUI.

“I have spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn through alcohol,” he wrote after checking into rehab in January. “I’m 39 years old, the party is over. I dont plan on drinking anymore. I have wasted too much time at the bad and all my friends who needed decades of help are now all sober. I would like to join the sober parade [sic].”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images