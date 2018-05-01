Watch: Becca Kufrin Takes on Arie Luyendyk Jr. During First ‘Bachelorette’ Trailer



Becca Kufrin is moving on from her Bachelor heartbreak.

The Bachelorette star looks glowing in a rose gold gown during the first promo for her dating reality show, which aired during a Dancing With the Stars season premiere commercial break Monday. The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 28.

Becca knows what she wants and we’re HERE FOR IT. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ewbGCEH4lF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 1, 2018

The trailer begins with Arie Luyendyk Jr. promising to “choose” Kufrin every day during his proposal during The Bachelor season finale in March. Bachelor Nation will remember that soon after this proposal, Luyendyk Jr. broke things off in favor of runner-up Lauren Burnham, breaking Kufrin’s heart on national TV.

It’s at the moment that Luyendyk Jr. confesses his love that Kufrin takes the giant red heart on which the footage is playing and rips it in half with a defiant head tilt.

Kesha’s “Woman” then begins to play, as the words, “independent woman” flash onto the screen.

“Let’s do the damn thing,” Kufrin says.

Kufrin appears to have gotten over her failed engagement, telling host Chris Harrison on the After the Finale Rose special in March, “Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love. I have so much love to give, so hard yes [to being The Bachelorette] all around.”

Meanwhile, Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. are currently planning their wedding, and recently moved into an Arizona home together.

The engaged couple initially faced a lot of hatred for the way their relationship began, with Luyendyk Jr. being called the “worst” Bachelor of all time. But the two have maintained that he was doing the best he could at the time.

“People have a very strong opinion about it, but at the end of the day, I had to follow my heart,” Luyendyk Jr. told Us Weekly soon after the finale, adding that the two “have a healthy relationship. We lean on each other. I didn’t do this to become popular. I did this to find someone.”

“I totally respect his decision to follow his heart,” Burnham likewise told PEOPLE at the time. “I don’t blame him for it, and I think it’s made us stronger in the end. It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won’t change his mind again.”

“It makes things easier for me knowing that he was able to be with Becca outside of this experience and he still knew that wasn’t what he wanted,” she added. “It gives me confidence in our relationship knowing that he truly wants to be with me and he took this huge risk to make it happen.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.