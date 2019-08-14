‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Spotted Leaving Gigi Hadid’s Apartment Again

It seems as though Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are starting a journey of their own this summer. The former Bachelorette contestant — who was once competing for the heart of former Miss Alabama, Hannah Brown — was seen leaving Hadid’s apartment yet again. The 26-year-old left around 6 p.m. Monday night to join his friend Matt James, while Hadid left shortly after to meet up with her friends in the SoHo area.

An eyewitness told E! that “Gigi looked good. She was casual and seemed very chill. It seems like they are definitely spending more time together and growing close.”

The two met on Instagram and since then they haven’t stopped seeing one another. Last week they had two separate dates, one at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House before going back to the super model’s apartment, and the other was at Frames Bowling Lounge where the two got close around her friends.

“Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler,” one source said. “They met for drinks and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation. They are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other.”

Another insider said the feelings are mutual between the two models: “He really likes Gigi, but it’s just a fling for now.” the source explained. “They are both gorgeous and single and they’ve had fun spending time together. He’s living in the moment and not thinking too much past that.”

The night before Cameron’s dates with Hadid, he was over at Brown’s apartment after a night of drinks. During After the Final Rose after Brown announced she called off the engagement between she and Jed Wyatt, who had a girlfriend the entire time while being on the show, asked Cameron out for drinks to which he replied with a “yes.”

The two proceeded to hang out, he spent the night with her, but then proceeded to move forward with Hadid. Naturally, Brown has mixed feelings about this, considering Cameron was calling her “queen” and sticking up for her via social media through the reality series after haters attacked her.

“Let me think of how I want to answer this,” Brown said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.”

“It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too,” she continued. “And I am going to continue going onward and upward. I just think that I’ve made it very clear, I have no shame in saying, ‘Yeah, I had feelings. Totally did. Totally still have feelings.’ But at the same time, I am no tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I’m not going to be.”

Brown continued to say that she is going to continue to hold to her standards and just enjoy being single for the time being.