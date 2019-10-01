‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson Reveals If Demi Lovato Is a Good Kisser or Not

Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson has been spending time with Demi Lovato in recent weeks, with the reality star previously revealing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he and the Disney Channel alum are just “two people exploring each other.”

During a new appearance on iHeart Radio’s Almost Famous podcast, Johnson further opened up about his relationship with Lovato, revealing that the singer “kisses really well.”

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Johnson told hosts Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me.”

“I’m getting to know her for her,” he continued before sharing his thoughts on Lovato making the first move. “For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

Lovato had first expressed her interest in Johnson during an early episode of Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, sharing a clip of Johnson criticizing fellow contestant Luke Parker.

“He’s my pick…jussssayin’,” the Texas native wrote over a clip of Johnson.

The 27-year-old also shared her love for Johnson after he was eliminated by Brown later in the season.

“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,” Lovato could be heard saying in one Instagram Story, writing, “Mike I accept your rose,” on another.

While he’s happy to be getting to know Lovato, Johnson admitted that dating someone so famous does have its drawbacks.

“To be perfectly honest, I personally don’t like it,” he said when Higgins asked about the public interest in his personal life. “I am very private with my relationships, like, straight up.”

“It scares me, honestly,” Johnson added. “What scares me about it is that if Demi and I were not to become boyfriend/girlfriend, right, how would people perceive that? Which honestly, I shouldn’t give two s—s about it, right? No disrespect to people that, you know, follow us. But it scares me for that reason.”

Johnson added that he and Lovato are just two regular people who are treating each other in as normal of a manner as possible.

“But I mean I’m in this [public] eye, she’s been in this light, and that’s why I said she’s so humble, and I think the world of her because like, she’s been able to have to deal with this crap like I can’t even imagine from her perspective,” he said. “I personally don’t care to talk about, you know, what I do behind closed doors. I’m a gentleman, I’m not going to kiss and tell.”

