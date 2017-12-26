‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Goes Topless in Christmas Syrup Photo With Fiance

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth were definitely on the naughty list this year.

The Bachelorette alum and her fiancé posed for a sexy and syrupy Christmas photo Booth posted to Instagram Monday.

In the photo, Bristowe pours syrup while sitting topless on the counter, showing off her toned back and rib tattoo while Booth looks on while holding a pan and clad in matching Christmas pajama bottoms and a hat.

“Pass the SyrYUPP,” he captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #merrychristmas and #tradition.

We’re not sure if topless syrup-pouring has been #tradition since the two met and fell in love on season 11 of the ABC dating show, but the two are definitely eschewing tradition when it comes to their upcoming wedding.

During an interview on The Morning Breath last month, Bristowe said she has two wedding dresses, the buying of which has hyped her up for her big day with Booth.

“I want him to go try on a tuxedo or something to get him in the mood,” she said, telling her fiancé, “I want you to do something that gets you in the mood because it did get me in the mood.”

The two recently moved from Nashville to New York City, which has brought them even closer, the couple revealed to PEOPLE last month.

“There is so much energy here,” Booth said. “I missed the weather, the winter, and the snow, especially for the holidays. We’re so excited. And it feels like it’s brought us closer together..”

Bristowe added, “We were actually here for the show. We were in New York City for a week filming but it’s definitely a different experience now. We can explore the city together, and I don’t have to share her with 20 other guys!”

