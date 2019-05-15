‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Shawn Booth Ended Their Engagement

Kaitlyn Bristowe is speaking out about the end of her relationship with Shawn Booth.

The Bachelorette alum and Booth called off their engagement last fall, revealing a statement that they had come to the decision to part ways together. However, Bristowe is now clarifying that it was actually her ex-beau who called it quits.

In an appearance on Sunday’s episode of LadyGang, Bristowe recalled advice host Keltie Knight had given her to stick out the difficult times in her relationship.

“I was like, ‘Look, I remember your advice from before — I’m gonna leave him,’” Bristowe told Knight laughing.

“Just kidding, he left me,” she added.

When the hosts of the popular podcast pressed her on the subject, the former reality TV star gave more details about her fateful breakup, as PEOPLE first reported.

“He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me. I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over,” she said. “I don’t know that’s what I’m going off of.”

The pair broke off their engagement after being together for three years. The couple got engaged on the Season 19 of The Bachelorette back in 2015.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair announced in a statement announcing the breakup. “This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

At the time, a source told the outlet that breaking up was “the last thing Kaitlyn wanted” and that the split left her “devastated.”

“She was willing to fight for the relationship, but there was nowhere for it to go,” the source said. “Kaitlyn wants to be married and have kids. But it didn’t seem like they were on the same page.”

Bristowe broke her silence on the breakup a few days after the announcement, admitting on her podcast that she believed the pair would make it through their differences.

“To be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together,” she said, holding back her emotions. “I just never took our commitment or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work.”

Bristowe has been romantically associated with Jason Tartick, who participated on the Bachelorette‘s 22nd season. Booth previously admitted he struggled with seeing his ex going public with a new relationship so soon after the split.

“Not only were we engaged, but it was like, man, I lost my best friend too,” he said on the Almost Famous podcast. “It just feels like everything is completely gone, like that. Like Kaitlyn and Shawn, gone. We were this team and we got through a lot of stuff together but then just in an instant it’s all gone.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.