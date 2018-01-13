Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Posts Makeup-Free Selfie

Kaitlyn Bristowe is keeping it real. The former Bachelorette posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Wednesday while opining about how social media can make people feel like they can never measure up.

“This is gonna mess up my esthetically (sic) pleasing feed and I don’t really care,” she captioned the photo. “After 2 months on Broadway, getting dolled up with full hair and make up, this is how I normally look. It’s been a whirlwind and I have just been ‘on’ for a while now.”

Bristowe just came off a run of Home for the Holidays on Broadway, in which she performed as a singer and host alongside Candice Glover of American Idol, Josh Kaufman of The Voice and Biance Ryan of America’s Got Talent.

The 32-year-old continued her post with a sympathetic note to fiancé Sean Booth: “Poor Shawn, but I have been run down, moody, tired, cranky, irritable, and probably smell bad because I hate showering,” she said. “Just wanted to remind you today while scrolling, that you’re beautiful, Instagram is a highlight reel, and we all have things to work on.”

She then went on to offer up a missive for the New Year to her followers: “But work on the inside this year, scroll less, love more, and the outside will fall into place. Let’s make 2018 the year of #Realstagram and mix one in every once and a while! Who’s with me?”

Bristowe has also had the stress of planning her wedding to Booth thrown in the mix.

During an interview on The Morning Breath in November, Bristowe said she has two wedding dresses, the buying of which has hyped her up for her big day with Booth.

“I want him to go try on a tuxedo or something to get him in the mood,” she said, telling her fiancé, “I want you to do something that gets you in the mood because it did get me in the mood.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe