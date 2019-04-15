‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits Jason Tartick Hookup Story Was ‘Inappropriate’

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe regrets going so in-depth with fans when it came to recounting her steamy first hookup with boyfriend Jason Tartick.

In Friday’s episode of her Off the Vine podcast, Bristowe and Tartick “hot and heavy” story they told the previous week that some slammed as a little too personal.

During that episode, Bristowe revealed that when she and the Bachelorette alum first decided to take their relationship to the next level, she was on her period, which prompted them to get a little creative.

“I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did. Literally, I had pants on,” she recalled, adding, “We were fully clothed and hot and heavy.” She later told listeners that “in five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm.”

Friday, Bristowe explained that the live taping of the podcast had her getting a little rowdier than she would have normally.

“Once you’re on a stage, you really let loose and you want to please the crowd,” she said, explaining that “when you mix in all the tequila shots that were sent our way” you get “an inappropriate podcast.”

In fact, Bristowe added, she didn’t realize how raw things had gotten until she started reading stories about her admission.

“When I read it as the article, I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s a lot. I don’t want my family reading that,’ ” she confessed. “But in the moment, it’s so funny because it’s a confession and the whole room is laughing.”

The host continued, “I think people were like, ‘Damn, that’s gross,’ but I’m like, ‘You kind of had to be there.’”

Tartick chimed in, “That being said… inappropriate,” with Bristowe saying she would “maybe reel it in.”

Bristowe and Tartick confirmed they were dating in January 2019 after she broke off her engagement the previous November to Shawn Booth, to whom she got engaged to on the Season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other,” Bristowe and Booth said in a joint statement at the time. “Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

