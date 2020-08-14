'The Bachelorette' Host Chris Harrison Reportedly Upset Over Decision for Temporary Replacement During Quarantine

✖

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison is reportedly not happy with ABC's decision to continue production while he is in quarantine for two weeks with JoJo Fletcher handling hosting duties. Harrison, who has hosted every season of The Bachelor and its spin-offs since the franchise kicked off in 2002, had to quarantine for 14 days again after he left California to take his son to college. Fletcher is a veteran of the franchise, having competed on The Bachelor Season 20 and starring in The Bachelorette Season 12.

"Chris was not happy they were going to make him quarantine in Palm Springs for two weeks without working," a source told Us Weekly Thursday. Harrison "insisted" he was only in Texas long enough to drop his son Joshua off at Texas Christian University and followed social distancing guidelines during the trip. The source said he is talking with ABC and producers about cutting the quarantine short and looking at options to keep him working once his coronavirus test results come in. Fletcher, who was self-quarantining at her home, will still fill in while Harrison is unavailable.

Earlier Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that Fletcher was stepping in, but Harrison would be back for the last few episodes of the season. "The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling," the source told the outlet. "But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college."

ABC and series producers have been careful to adapt The Bachelorette Season 16 to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire season is being filmed at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. Former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have been spotted at the resort, including Becca Kufrin, Hannah Ann Sluss, Sidney Lotuaco, Wells Adams, and Ashley Iaconetti.

The show also had a major shakeup when original season star Clare Crawley reportedly found love just two weeks into production. Tayshia Adams, a fan-favorite contestant from Colton Underwood's season, was brought in to find her own love among the remaining contestants. ABC has not confirmed this, likely hoping to hold it back as a surprise when the season finally debuts this fall. Instead, they have dropped hints that something crazy will happen, including the cryptic Instagram caption, "Get ready for one heel of a season."