‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Windmill’ Revelation Gets Praise From Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood

Former Bachelor, Colton Underwood, is sticking up for current Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, after she admitted to having sex in a windmill.

“I say, what the fence was to me, the windmill is to Hannah,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight. “But talk about a bomb getting dropped! I’m here for all of it! I know it’s sort of polar opposite of what my take on my season was, but I think that’s what’s so cool about the Bachelor franchise, is everybody has their own twists to things.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During Underwood’s season — in which Brown was a bachelorette on — the former NFL player hopped a fence after Cassie Randolph broke up with him. Underwood then quit the show and threatened to be done all together, but after taking a breather, he decided to continue and win Randolph back.

“You either get scrutinized for not having sex or scrutinized for having too much,” Underwood added. “There is no middle ground.”

His virginity was a continuous theme throughout Season 23 of The Bachelor, whereas Brown is battling the opposite problem as a woman who’s admitting that she’s had sex and considers herself a Christian.

“I think it was just two completely different things, but if that’s what she was feeling was necessary for that relationship, then I’m glad that she got to do it,” Underwood said of the woman who was competing for his heart at one time. “Because sometimes with the show, you get your hands tied a little bit with the format of the show. And I’m glad to see that the format has sort of gone away. Let these relationships be what they are.”

Spoilers for The Bachelorette below.

In a recent promo, Brown was heard saying that she had sex in a windmill with one of the guys. Fans believe it to be Jed Wyatt because there was a windmill on their date in the Netherlands, however, according to Cinema Blend, during the “Men Tell All” special, Peter Weber is the one she got hot and steamy with. Only time will tell though.

Underwood’s not the only one sticking up for the former Miss Alabama. Kaitlyn Bristowe had a few words of encouragement for Brown considering she too was slut-shamed by Bachelor nation.

“Stay strong, my friend, because you are in for a rough ride, but I am here for you,” Bristowe said. “I really want her to reach out to the past Bachelorettes. From what it looks like, she should especially be reaching out to me. I just want to be there for these girls.”

Bristowe was heavily criticized after she had sex with Nick Viall, before the fantasy suites, then admitting it to the other men competing for her heart.

Brown is now down to four men: Weber, Wyatt, Luke Parker and Tyler Cameron.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.