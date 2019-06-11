‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Won’t Hold Back on Being ‘Sexually Attracted’ to Her Suitors

Hannah Brown isn’t shying away from getting physical with her male suitors on The Bachelorette, and she won’t apologize for that.

In her season trailer for the ABC dating show, Brown is shown defending herself passionately to a mystery suitor, telling him, “I have had sex. And Jesus still loves me.”

In an interview with PEOPLE Monday, Brown reiterated that her sexuality as a woman doesn’t denigrate her faith.

“My faith is really important, and some people question that, but like I said, I don’t hold anything back, and part of a relationship is being sexually attracted to somebody,” she told the outlet. “I am sexually attracted to these men, and I’m not going to hold back on that. The time that I have with them is the time on camera, so if I want to make out with them, I’m going to make out with them. I don’t feel like I should have to defend that because I’m a woman, and I’ve seen a lot of Bachelors do that. And relationships are multi-faceted, and I have to explore all that.”

She’s learned a lot from her time as part of Bachelor Nation, including how to show her authentic self, especially during her time wooing Colton Underwood on The Bachelor.

“I came in so scared, kind of started my journey, but quickly went back to my old routine of trying to figure out what people wanted from me, and I crashed and burned,” she said. “So, I had to kind of just live my story and tell it and show my flaws and what makes me me and just really drop my guard.”

Being open about her experience, she added, was especially important with cameras rolling.

The former Miss Alabama admitted, “I want people to see that [honesty], and I think because of how much I grew as a person and was able to be raw and emotional and vulnerable about things in my past and be able to be the Bachelorette who could connect with so many people, I have let it all out — I have given it to everybody, I’m an open book!”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor