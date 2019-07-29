‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Teases ‘Beast Mode’ Scenes That Can’t Be Aired

The Bachelorette fans have loved watching Hannah Brown shut down trifling from her suitors during a season filled with fighting and drama, and it turns out “Hannah Beast” may have been let out of her cage more often than Bachelor Nation will ever know. Ahead of her two-night finale kicking off on ABC Monday, the leading lady took to Instagram to thank the people working behind the scenes of The Bachelorette to keep her going through the craziness.

Sharing a gallery of photos of herself with producers and crew, Brown thanked “the ultimate beast squad,” admitting she was “feeling all the feels” that she wouldn’t be working with the brains behind Bachelor Nation anymore.

“These brave souls have been through it y’all,” she continued. “They seen the breakdowns, the meltdowns, the breakthroughs, and witnessed ‘beast mode’ that could never be aired on national television. I was challenging. somehow, these people still love me and root for my happiness.”

Brown also shut down people who have accused Bachelor and Bachelorette producers of manipulating the on-screen talent for good TV.

“Regardless of what any outsiders might think, my producers (and all the people behind this show for that matter) put everything into making sure I shine, I’m fulfilled, and loved during this journey,” she insisted. “Do they make entertaining television? sure—and they’re damn good at it too. but I’m thankful they always tried to put the human Hannah, not the Bachelorette Hannah first.”

The Miss Alabama 2018 also reflected on her own growth throughout the show before fans get to watch her choose her potential future husband from finalists Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

“I’ve learned so so much and I’m so thankful for this group of humans who challenged me, encouraged me, and gave me the opportunities to grow into the woman I always have been—and to be really proud of THAT girl,” she wrote. “Thanks for seeing more in me than a people pleasing, southern belle with a goofy smile plastered on her face. she gone.”

The reality personality added by expressing her love for the whole crew, adding on a funny note, “I also should say I’m sorry for making y’all cry sometimes with my fury, and for always being late. *however it was kinda fun right?—you’ll miss me.”

The Bachelorette two-night season finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

