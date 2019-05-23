‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Responds to Demi Lovato’s Glowing Compliment

Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette aired its second episode on Monday, and the reality star has already earned herself plenty of fans, including singer Demi Lovato.

Lovato tuned into the ABC show this week and shared her opinions on her Instagram Story, writing, “I’ve never watched the Bachelorette or the Bachelor but she is soooo cute!!”

Brown responded to the singer’s compliment on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of Lovato’s post.

Nobody: Me everyday for the rest of my life: Demi Lovato called me cute! pic.twitter.com/ncxB6ijxHH — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 22, 2019

Along with gushing over Brown, Lovato used her Story to share her opinions on some of the Alabama native’s suitors, writing of first impression rose winner Luke Parker, “Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!!”

During the episode, Parker told Brown that he was starting to fall in love with her, which Bachelor Nation saw as a major red flag considering it was the second episode of the season.

“HOW?!!!!” Lovato wrote of the Georgia native’s proclamation, along witha trio of mind-blown emojis. “I’m uncomfortable. I’m cringing,” she later said.

Judging by Lovato’s commentary, she herself was a fan of contestant Mike Johnson, who verbally expressed his skepticism over Parker’s claim.

“He should win,” Lovato can be heard saying as Johnson tells Parker, “I like Hannah just as much as you do, and I don’t want her emotions to be rattled because of something that may or may not be factual.”

“He’s my pick…jussssayin’,” the singer wrote over a clip of Johnson.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Brown explained why she said she “believed” Parker’s confession.

“He was the person that I had the first real, indescribable connection with, I would say. And if anybody was going to say it, I would more so believe Luke out of anybody,” she said. “[But] at the end of the night, I started questioning it a little bit too.”

The Bachelorette added that the timing of Parker’s announcement, which came on a group date during a “Mr. Right” pageant, was slightly uncomfortable.

“It was very awkward with all the other guys there too and, like, an audience,” she admitted. “It was awkward in that moment… but, I mean, honestly, part of me was kind of like, ‘Oh, I’m glad this guy likes me, and that’s more than like! And now everyone knows how you feel.’”

Brown also named Parker as the contestant who made her cry the most this season, something that might begin next week, with a promo for the third episode showing Brown calling Parker “cocky.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez