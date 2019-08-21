‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Has ‘Blocked’ Romance Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Hannah Brown is keeping her focus on the foxtrot as she steps into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. Coming off her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt and temporary reunion with Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly she’s ready to put romance behind her for now following Wednesday’s cast announcement for the ABC dance competition’s 28th season.

“Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” the former Miss Alabama told the outlet. “I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now.”

She continued of her journey, “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

As for Cameron, who has been spotted getting cozy with model Gigi Hadid following their brief reconnection following the end of her season, Brown wanted to keep things civil.

“I hope he’s doing great,” Brown said of her runner-up. “I don’t really have anything to comment about his life, but I wish him well as I’m sure he does [with] me.”

Brown will be competing against some heavy-hitters this season, including Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, country star Lauren Alaina, Dawson Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office’s Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, NBA alum Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell, former White House staffer Sean Spicer, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and model Christie Brinkley.

Accompanying the celebs this season will be pros Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov and Brandon Armstrong.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International