‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Worry Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Could Crash Show Following Clare Crawley Exit

The Bachelorette has already gone where no season of the show has gone before, and now fans are convinced it is going to get even more bonkers in an upcoming episode. One fan on TikTok discovered that Tayshia Adams' ex-husband Josh Bourelle appears to have a voiceover in one of ABC's teasers, hinting that he may make an appearance during Adams' search for love. Adams became the new Bachelorette after Clare Crawley found the love of her life early, forcing the first-ever mid-season Bachelorette switch.

On Tuesday, Bachelorette viewers saw the first full episode with Adams, who met Crawley's remaining suitors, as well as a group of new guys. After the episode aired, ABC posted a teaser for the rest of the season. "It's only a matter of time before she realizes the truth," a man says in the voiceover, as Adams is seen in tears at a beach. "I can't do it anymore," she said through tears.

One intrepid TikTok user, @bigmoodbayley turned the captions on for the video and they credit a man named "Josh Bourelle" for making that "matter of time" comment. Bourelle is not one of the men vying for Adams' heart, but is Adams' ex-husband! This left fans convinced Bourelle might be making an appearance on the show. While this surprise might be spoiled, viewers still have to see what this "truth" is Adams has to realize.

Adams and Bourelle divorced before she joined The Bachelor family on Colton Underwood's season. They split in October 2017 and were married for a year and a half. Not much was known about the split until Adams told Dean Unglert on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that she felt pressured to make the marriage work, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"I made sure to do everything I needed to do in order to know that I did everything I could at the end of the day. It definitely was scary to tell my parents it’s just not working out," she explained. "Before my divorce, I really wasn’t open with my parents about every single thing that was going on in my relationship slash me in general. But, because of my divorce, I opened up a lot more and they are now my closest friends in a way. The fact that they are still married does put a pressure on you, in a way." Adams also accused Bourelle of being unfaithful in the marriage.

Adams took over on The Bachelorette at the end of the Nov. 5 episode, as Crawley said she found the man of her dreams in former NFL player Dale Moss. The couple got engaged during the episode. In Adams' first full episode of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, she gave Spencer Robertson the first impression rose. New Bachelorette episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.