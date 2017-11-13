‘Bachelorette’ Alum Emily Maynard Welcomes Fourth Child

Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard has plenty to celebrate as she and her husband Tyler Johnson have welcomed their third child together.

hospital camp out A post shared by Emily Maynard Johnson (@emilygmaynard) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Earlier Sunday afternoon, the former ABC reality star and mother-of-four shared a photo of a champagne bottle in her hospital room just hours before the birth, with the caption, “Hospital camp out.”

With the family eagerly anticipating their child’s arrival, Maynard’s excited husband Johnson posted a funny video on his Instagram Story on Nov.12, as he accompanied his wife to the hospital.

“Baby four, let’s get it,” Johnson said as they walked into the hospital foyer. Can’t wait to meet you. We love you.”

The 31-year-old is already mom to daughter Ricki, 12 from a previous relationship and shares sons Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 1, with Johnson. The couple shared that they were expecting their third bundle of joy together via Instagram in August.

On Sunday, the proud daddy took to Instagram Stories to share video of his wife cradling their newborn in the hospital, with the caption, “#4 here!”

The newest member of the family may not be the last for Maynard and Jennings who revealed to PEOPLE that “once you get past two and you keep adding, it’s just like ‘Whatever.’”

“You could have 18 kids and it really doesn’t make that big of a difference,” she shared. “Your stroller gets bigger, but that’s it. I want to have maybe two more. Ricki is so much older, she’s just more of a help than anything else. So, we’ll see!”

Maynard, who appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette, got engaged to the automotive management consultant in 2013. The love birds tied the knot a year later at Johnson’s family farm. Maynard was previously engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick, who was tragically killed in a plane crash in 2004.